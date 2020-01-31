Global  

WWE fans accuse the The Rock of ‘ultimate betrayal’ after epic Super Bowl promo

Daily Star Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
WWE fans accuse the The Rock of ‘ultimate betrayal’ after epic Super Bowl promoThe Rock voiced an epic promo as Kanas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ran out for Super Bowl 54 - but WWE fans weren't happy ahead of the relaunch of XFL next week
 Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

