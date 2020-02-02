Global  

Simpson surges to beat Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson stormed from two shots back with two holes to play to win a sudden death playoff with Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Sunday.
Simpson: Phoenix win special

Webb Simpson reflects on snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.
2020 Phoenix Open scores, grades: Webb Simpson takes dramatic win over Tony Finau in playoff

The former Ryder Cupper got it over a pretty stout cast of characters
