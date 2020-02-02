Rugby league: Fans unimpressed by Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack Super League debut

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas? Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published 4 hours ago McDermott: Areas to improve Toronto coach Brian McDermott looks forward to next weeks game against the Salford Red Devils as he sees areas his team need to improve on. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:10Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack debut doesn't go to plan Williams knocked on with his first touch - but he insists the 'magic will come if I'm doing the little things well'.

The Age 4 hours ago



New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams was ‘forgettable’ on Toronto Wolfpack debut Sonny Bill Williams is the highest paid player in the Super League after he signed a £5m two-year deal with the Toronto Wolfpack to switch back from Rugby Union...

Daily Star 4 hours ago





Tweets about this