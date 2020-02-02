Global  

Rugby league: Fans unimpressed by Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack Super League debut

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Rugby league: Fans unimpressed by Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack Super League debutFans have ripped into Sonny Bill Williams over his lacklustre performance in his Super League debut.It was the former All Black's first rugby league game in six years after striking a multi-million dollar deal with the Toronto Wolfpack...
Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack debut doesn't go to plan

Williams knocked on with his first touch - but he insists the 'magic will come if I'm doing the little things well'.
The Age

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams was ‘forgettable’ on Toronto Wolfpack debut

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams was ‘forgettable’ on Toronto Wolfpack debutSonny Bill Williams is the highest paid player in the Super League after he signed a £5m two-year deal with the Toronto Wolfpack to switch back from Rugby Union...
Daily Star


