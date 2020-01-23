KL Rahul not thinking about T20 World Cup

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Mount Maunganui:* Chief architect of India's rare 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand, India opener KL Rahul on Sunday said he is not yet thinking about the T20 World Cup but wants to carry his sparkling form into the big event. The 27-year-old from Karnataka was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring 224 runs in the... 👓 View full article

