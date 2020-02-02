Ad Meter 2020: Bloomberg campaign ad

Annah Backstrom Aschbrenner RT @Tom_Schad: For the first time since at least 1989, when USA Today's Ad Meter started tracking Super Bowl commercials, this year's TV br… 3 hours ago stephen townsend Garth RT @Tom_Schad: That was the first of two Trump campaign commercials that will air tonight. The second will focus on the economy. More on… 3 hours ago Tom Schad That was the first of two Trump campaign commercials that will air tonight. The second will focus on the economy.… https://t.co/8Ky5J2zHO6 4 hours ago Bruce Weingart RT @usatodaysports: Michael Bloomberg's campaign ad on gun violence will air just after the Super Bowl halftime show. https://t.co/wsSWG4Yc… 3 days ago USA TODAY Sports Michael Bloomberg's campaign ad on gun violence will air just after the Super Bowl halftime show. https://t.co/wsSWG4YcVU 3 days ago @JareBare69 No Ad Campaign from Dems in 2020 should include the name of #IMPOTUS! Ignore that noise...Issues Only. Michael Bloo… https://t.co/5WnjmherVj 3 days ago David Oliver RT @Tom_Schad: The Bloomberg campaign says its Super Bowl ad will focus on "the crisis of gun violence." (Some experts had speculated that… 4 days ago Tom Schad The Bloomberg campaign says its Super Bowl ad will focus on "the crisis of gun violence." (Some experts had specula… https://t.co/7ip5xNAUT9 4 days ago