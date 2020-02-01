Global  

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV

cbs4.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1969.
