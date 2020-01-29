Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid lead Chiefs to Super Bowl title

andrei 🥃 RT @PFF: Andy Reid giving opponents 10+ point leads in the playoffs knowing he has Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/ocuOCxhl6B 21 seconds ago Evan Poe  ⚾️🏈🏀⚽️🚴🏻‍♂️ RT @MoveTheSticks: 2 final thoughts: 1) Andy Reid has always been an outstanding coach. This is just the cherry on top. 2) Holy***i… 22 seconds ago Cristian Pablos RT @hunterrslocum: My 3 takeaways from super bowl 2020 ——Happy for Andy Reid // Patrick Mahomes breaks the madden curse // them hips do not… 24 seconds ago Mark Antanasio RT @IgnitorKid: Congrats to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, so happy for them. And me for winning the 4th quarter of my pool thanks to that… 26 seconds ago alyssa bruce RT @ArrowheadAddict: I could just cry for Andy Reid. I could cry for this town. I could cry for all of these players who are here for the f… 40 seconds ago Mya RT @OmarDRuiz: Congratulations to the #Chiefs, Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/AnWxa8QdmW 55 seconds ago WFRV Sports Andy Reid finally wins a Super Bowl after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs back in the fourth quarter.… https://t.co/s0IENcbu6K 1 minute ago MisterMarcus Andy Reid deserves this, & Patrick Mahomes great job leading your team! #SBLIV 1 minute ago