Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid lead Chiefs to Super Bowl title

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid lead Chiefs to Super Bowl title

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sports Pulse: The Chiefs' first championship in 50 years cements Andy Reid's legacy and catapults Patrick Mahomes to new heights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eagles fans cheer for Chiefs, Andy Reid in Super Bowl [Video]Eagles fans cheer for Chiefs, Andy Reid in Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles fans root for former coach Andy Reid, who now has guided the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:17Published

East Texas Town Relabels Itself As Chief's Kingdom South As Native Patrick Mahomes Heads To Super Bowl [Video]East Texas Town Relabels Itself As Chief's Kingdom South As Native Patrick Mahomes Heads To Super Bowl

The people in and around the east Texas town of Whitehouse have unofficially labeled the town as Chief's Kingdom South as native Patrick Mahomes heads to the Super Bowl.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patrick Mahomes Makes History with MVP Title at Super Bowl 2020!

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, is the MVP of the 2020 Super Bowl and he’s making history! The 24-year-old quarterback is the...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

Nick Wright: If the Chiefs win Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will be a Hall of Famer | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Nick Wright: If the Chiefs win Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will be a Hall of Famer | LIVE FROM MIAMIAhead of Super Bowl LIV, Nick Wright breaks down how much is on the line for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Nick believes if Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

AndreiSampe

andrei 🥃 RT @PFF: Andy Reid giving opponents 10+ point leads in the playoffs knowing he has Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/ocuOCxhl6B 21 seconds ago

the_cooler

Evan Poe  ⚾️🏈🏀⚽️🚴🏻‍♂️ RT @MoveTheSticks: 2 final thoughts: 1) Andy Reid has always been an outstanding coach. This is just the cherry on top. 2) Holy***i… 22 seconds ago

Cristian_Pablos

Cristian Pablos RT @hunterrslocum: My 3 takeaways from super bowl 2020 ——Happy for Andy Reid // Patrick Mahomes breaks the madden curse // them hips do not… 24 seconds ago

RealTimcy

Mark Antanasio RT @IgnitorKid: Congrats to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, so happy for them. And me for winning the 4th quarter of my pool thanks to that… 26 seconds ago

assylabruce

alyssa bruce RT @ArrowheadAddict: I could just cry for Andy Reid. I could cry for this town. I could cry for all of these players who are here for the f… 40 seconds ago

MyaIsASportsFan

Mya RT @OmarDRuiz: Congratulations to the #Chiefs, Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/AnWxa8QdmW 55 seconds ago

WFRVSports

WFRV Sports Andy Reid finally wins a Super Bowl after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs back in the fourth quarter.… https://t.co/s0IENcbu6K 1 minute ago

MarcusSantelli

MisterMarcus Andy Reid deserves this, & Patrick Mahomes great job leading your team! #SBLIV 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.