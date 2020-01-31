Global  

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to first Super Bowl victory in 50 years

ESPN Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Mahomes overcomes two interceptions, leads fourth-quarter rally as Chiefs overcome 10-point deficit to beat Niners.
News video: Patrick Mahomes talks Chiefs win

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years [Video]Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato, Minnesota.

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win..

There's no moment too big for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes entering his first Super Bowl

Mahomes is at the top of his game and at the top of his sport, and he's only 24 years old.
Newsday

Unsettled and unorthodox, Patrick Mahomes launches Chiefs dynasty with Super Bowl win


Chicago S-T


