Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate has opened up on being a step-mother and admitted that it's been a challenge. Kate, 28, last year tied the knot with the former Manchester United footballer, who lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015. She is a step-mum to three children—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Kate Ferdinand wants kids with Rio Ferdinand Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with her husband Rio Ferdinand, as she is already step-mother to his three children with late wife Rebecca. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07Published 3 hours ago Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 02:05Published on January 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Rio Ferdinand feared not being happy after wife's death Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand was worried he would never find happiness after he lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015. After her death, the...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



Rio Ferdinand's dad and Kate Wright 'clashed' after they got together following tragic death of wife A BBC film crew followed the former footballer, 41, and The Only Way Is Essex star, 28, as Wright became a stepmother to Ferdinand's three children.

Tamworth Herald 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this