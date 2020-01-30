Ad Meter 2020: P&G

john davis RT @QTAnon1: China builds 25,000-square-meter Hospital for #coronavirus IN DAYS https://t.co/pQ5YsTUivg 5 seconds ago kj martin= No witnesses = no acquittal RT @USATODAY: There are no celebs in @Google's Super Bowl spot. The voice you hear in the ad belongs to a Google employee's 85-year-old gra… 12 seconds ago soccerman Ad Meter 2020: Tide Ad Meter 2020: The Tide saga ends and Charlie Day has a clean shirt. from USATODAY - Sports T… https://t.co/LIurxwTmwp 37 seconds ago soccerman Ad Meter 2020: Tide Ad Meter 2020: Tide meet Wonder Woman from USATODAY - Sports Top Stories… https://t.co/CYsbNar3ku 46 seconds ago soccerman Ad Meter 2020: Minions Ad Meter 2020: Everything to expect from the new Minions movie. from USATODAY - Sports Top… https://t.co/BfzVMvpRaI 49 seconds ago Zeke @anniesahegao Oh wait my math is way off i thought 12 inches is 1 meter 😂😂😂😂 51 seconds ago soccerman Ad Meter: Verizon Ad Meter: Verizon show us what is really important during their Super Bowl ad. from USATODAY -… https://t.co/iXcvAt96EJ 52 seconds ago The_Real_Agent_P RT @miodagger: A compilation of Janemba solo BnBs! He nets solid damage & above average meter when optimized. 🙌 #DBFZ_JNB https://t.co/FiuK… 55 seconds ago