Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
News video: Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years

Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years 01:44

 Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rally for thrilling come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Sport24.co.za | Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling late comeback as the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown.
News24

KC’s QB Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs’ Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo, after being uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl...
cbs4.com

