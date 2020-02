Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Quique Setien praised Ansu Fati after the teenage forward helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Levante in LaLiga on Sunday. Fati, 17, scored twice in the first half as Barca closed the gap to league leaders and rivals Real Madrid to three points. He became the youngest player to score a brace in LaLiga […]



