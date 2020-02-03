Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge

Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years

Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years 01:44

 Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rally for thrilling come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling late comeback as the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown.
News24

Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo — and lifted Andy Reid and the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

seekr34

George Duffy Jr Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20 https://t.co/Lo4cUal3qY 2 minutes ago

YHRSports

Yakima Herald-Republic sports Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, the… https://t.co/FxexOtdM6H 6 minutes ago

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years #49ers #SBLIV [AOL On] https://t.co/EDEMjTSlQm 8 minutes ago

timesnewsonline

Times-News Online RT @tnsportslive: Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City @Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the S… 13 minutes ago

tnsportslive

Times News Sports Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City @Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over… https://t.co/fWdZpZ4cmK 13 minutes ago

CofferJonathan

Jonathan Coffer Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge https://t.co/Yo1AGY0emB 13 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years:… https://t.co/v7njy3p5HL 13 minutes ago

OS_ChrisHays

Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel Tyreek Hill thought #Chiefs we’re doomed but #SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes convinces KC to never give up… https://t.co/VcrKbbTRPc 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.