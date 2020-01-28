Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-footballer Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie reveals he does not hang with teammates

Ex-footballer Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie reveals he does not hang with teammates

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Former England football star Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie has revealed her husband leads a low-key life and does not have any footballer friends. Wayne, 39, split with French model Vanessa Perroncel over allegations of an affair with former Chelsea teammate John Terry in 2009.

The former Blues defender married Frankie in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK celebs show up for Franke Bridge book launch [Video]UK celebs show up for Franke Bridge book launch

UK celebs including Olivia Bowen, Wayne Bridge, Candice Brown, and Andrea McLean show up to the Frankie Bridge: Open book launch party in London on Monday evening (January 27).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.