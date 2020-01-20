Global  

Kyle Shanahan tells Erin Andrews his team ‘just didn’t get it done when we had the ball.’

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kyle Shanahan tells Erin Andrews his team ‘just didn’t get it done when we had the ball.’San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Erin Andrews after losing Super Bowl LIV. Shanahan says his team didn't take advantage of their opportunities.
