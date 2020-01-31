Nottingham Forest transfer imminent as Leeds United boss makes admission



Recent related news from verified sources 'There is nothing' - Leeds United boss makes admission ahead of Nottingham Forest clash Latest Nottingham Forest news looks at what Marcelo Bielsa is saying ahead of the meeting between his Leeds United side and the Reds at the City Ground on...

Nottingham Post 10 hours ago



Nottingham Forest have suffered this transfer deadline day setback - reports Nottingham Forest transfer news and rumours | The Reds have been dealt a blow on deadline day in their reported interest in Sheffield United midfielder Luke...

Nottingham Post 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this