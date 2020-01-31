Watch The Rock’s electrifying introduction to the Big Game

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of January 31, 2020, include the introduction of the new Uconnect 5 system, Dodge expands the Durango's factory-custom options and Jeep® confirms it will have a new 60-second commercial in the Big Game.
