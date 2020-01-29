Ross Taylor after NZ series loss to India: Comfortable scenario wasted

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

*Mount Maunganui:* Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday admitted that the 0-5 whitewash by India has hurt his side badly and the whole T20I series has been a disappointment for them. Taylor, however, said his side played better cricket than the results suggest though they knew from the beginning that it was going to a... 👓 View full article

