Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Juventus are planning a £150m swoop for Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports in the British media. The Sun is reporting that the Serie A side are lining up a summer bid for the Netherlands international as they look to bolster their defence at the end of the season. According to the […]



The post Juventus planning £150m bid for Liverpool FC star – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article