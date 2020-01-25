Global  

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performance woos fans

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought an energetic jolt of Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering hip-shaking choreography and a medley of infectious hits to one of the world's glitziest stages.
Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show 02:44

 Shakira & Jennifer Lopez fans will be surprised to find out how much they're making for the Super Bowl Halftime show and the singers reveal their plans for a Kobe Bryant tribute. Plus, Billie Eilish calls out YouTubers trying to imitate her.

