‘Sensational’: Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s mentality

Monday, 3 February 2020
Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool FC’s “sensational” mentality after the Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. The Premier League leaders further cemented their position at the top of the table thanks to a landslide victory over a resurgent Saints side. However, Southampton managed to keep Liverpool FC at bay for the […]

 Jurgen Klopp admitted his Liverpool side are surprising even him after the Premier League's runaway leaders beat Southampton 4-0 to make it 100 points from the last 102 available.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

