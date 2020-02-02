Global  

Ansu Fati back on charts as Barcelona ease past Levante

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati scored a brace to lead his side to a 2-1 win at home to Levante on Sunday, finding the net in a league game for the first time in more than four months and becoming the youngest player to net a La Liga double.
