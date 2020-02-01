Global  

Sammy Watkins celebrates with his daughters after winning Super Bowl LIV

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sammy Watkins celebrates with his daughters after winning Super Bowl LIVChiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins holds his daughters on stage after winning Super Bowl LIV. Watkins had a strong impact, finishing the game with 5 catches for 98 yards
News video: Southwest Florida baby cheers for hometown hero during Super Bowl

Southwest Florida baby cheers for hometown hero during Super Bowl 00:21

 Baby Jaliyah was rooting for Southwest Florida native Sammy Watkins during Super Bowl 54.

