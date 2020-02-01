Sammy Watkins celebrates with his daughters after winning Super Bowl LIV

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cheering on Sammy Watkins in SWFL Fox 4 talks to those close to Sammy Watkins as he gets ready to head into the Super Bowl. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:10Published 1 day ago Sammy Watkins talks about Fort Myers Sammy Watkins talk about those who helped in while growing up in Fort Myers in a Press Conference. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:42Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Who Is Sammy Watkins' Wife? Meet Tala Watkins! Sammy Watkins is one of the wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs offense, who are putting up big numbers this year! It’s time to take a second to get to...

Just Jared 20 hours ago



Jimmy Fallon says daughters are the 'reason I do anything' ahead of Super Bowl commercial debut Jimmy Fallon is psyched for the debut of his hilarious Super Bowl LIV commercial to air during the big game on Sunday, and he's opening up about how his...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this