Richard Sherman on Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs: ‘Guys didn’t execute at the end’

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Richard Sherman on Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs: ‘Guys didn’t execute at the end’Richard Sherman speaks at the podium moments after a tough loss in Super Bowl LIV. Sherman believes they were well prepared but unfortunately could not execute, which resulted in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss

RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss 02:59

 Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes the podium after 49ers lose 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV (2-2-2020)

