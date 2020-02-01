Global  

Richard Sherman on Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs: ‘Guys didn’t execute at the end’

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Richard Sherman on Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs: ‘Guys didn’t execute at the end’Richard Sherman speaks at the podium moments after a tough loss in Super Bowl LIV. Sherman believes they were well prepared but unfortunately could not execute, which resulted in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
