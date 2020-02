Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

*Paris:* Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted Neymar's latest lavish birthday celebrations were a "distraction" at a key time in the season after the Brazilian helped the Ligue 1 leaders to a 5-0 win over nine-man Montpellier on Saturday. Neymar, with his hair dyed pink, shook off an injury scare and raged with the... 👓 View full article