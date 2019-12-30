Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace, Juventus consolidate lead

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace, Juventus consolidate lead

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus bounced back from last weekend's defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. Lazio moved second five points behind the reigning champions after Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus 00:35

 Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why is Serie A so appealing to PL stars? [Video]Why is Serie A so appealing to PL stars?

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Juventus paved the way for more Premier League stars to make a move to Serie A, according to Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots [Video]What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans! Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Juventus 3-0 Fiorentina: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to reach 50 Juventus goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties to take his tally to 10 goals in his past six games and 50 overall for Juventus as they beat Fiorentina 3-0.
BBC Sport

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scores in ninth consecutive Serie A game with brace against Fiorentina

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the ninth consecutive Serie A game as Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday. The 34-year-old netted a brace to bag...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

paudel_bhishma

Ronaldo Bhishma 7 RT @TeamCRonaldo: CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES IN HIS 9TH CONSECUTIVE SERIE A GAME! https://t.co/qZlKEeshAW 7 minutes ago

JewelssQueen

Queen✨ RT @RobinFootbaII: Today, Cristiano Ronaldo; — scores in his ninth league game in a row (Juventus record) — scores goal number 32 of the s… 12 hours ago

SportingLifeFC

Sporting Life Football ⚽️👏 Another weekend, another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo... 🙌 Scores in his ninth successive Serie A game to e… https://t.co/HrDcsnY4ki 14 hours ago

1news_me

1News #Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scores in ninth consecutive Serie A game with brace against Fiorentina… https://t.co/kTC4RjaX1z 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.