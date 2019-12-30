Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace, Juventus consolidate lead

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus bounced back from last weekend's defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. Lazio moved second five points behind the reigning champions after Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile... 👓 View full article

