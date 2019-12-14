Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Hina Khan lashes out at KRK for his comment

Hina Khan lashes out at KRK for his comment

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Former Bigg Boss contestant and self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan has created quite a storm with his latest tweet on actor Hina Khan. The actor mocked Hina for managing to bag a film and joked she will watch the film alone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS [Video]Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:58Published

Hina Khan REVEALS bf Rocky Jaiswal’s reaction to Raanjhana, Priyank Sharma’s love life Raanjhana [Video]Hina Khan REVEALS bf Rocky Jaiswal’s reaction to Raanjhana, Priyank Sharma’s love life Raanjhana

Hina Khan REVEALS bf Rocky Jaiswal’s reaction to Raanjhana, Priyank Sharma’s love life Raanjhana

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 06:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MukherjeeTrija

Trija Mukherjee Hina Khan lashes out at KRK for his comment https://t.co/BRQDqVmvIp https://t.co/XHFE1SWfO0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.