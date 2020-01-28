Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy ReidAnalysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to first Super Bowl win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to first Super Bowl win 04:57

 Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a veteran of 21 NFL seasons as head coach. Finally, he's a Super Bowl champion as head coach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflects on SBLIV win [Video]Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflects on SBLIV win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce praises head coach Andy Reid following the team's Super Bowl LIV win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Bettors 'shouldn't be worried at all' backing Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Todd Fuhrman: Bettors 'shouldn't be worried at all' backing Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV | LIVE FROM MIAMIAndy Reid's career has been plagued by poor performances in big games, but Todd Fuhrman doesn't think bettor should be fazed by Reid's track record.
FOX Sports

ANDY REID-EMPTION—Football Fans Come Together to Celebrate Long-Suffering Coach’s Super Bowl LIV Victory: ‘Finally Gets the Big One’

ANDY REID-EMPTION—Football Fans Come Together to Celebrate Long-Suffering Coach’s Super Bowl LIV Victory: ‘Finally Gets the Big One’After 20 successful NFL seasons that nonetheless failed to reach the mountaintop, Andy Reid finally won the Super Bowl his 21st year as coach. Reid, whose 207...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.