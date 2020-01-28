Global  

Priyam Garg-led India, Rohail Nazir's Pakistan clash in ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal

Monday, 3 February 2020
India Under 19 team, four-time winner of the World Cup, is eyeing its third consecutive final of the tournament as it gets ready to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the last-four clash at Potchefstroom on Tuesday (February 4, 2020).
News video: India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis 01:33

 Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

