Six Nations 2020 live breaking news as Wales consider huge selection calls and Eddie Jones faces the music

Wales Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Six Nations 2020 live breaking news as Wales consider huge selection calls and Eddie Jones faces the musicThe latest news from around the Six Nations as it happens ahead of the opening round of fixtures this weekend
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jones: We just weren't good enough [Video]Jones: We just weren't good enough

Eddie Jones admits England were just not good enough in the first half as they lost their Six Nations opener with France 24-17.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

'Jones piling pressure on young France' [Video]'Jones piling pressure on young France'

Eddie Jones has piled the pressure on France's inexperienced, new side ahead of their meeting in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations: George Furbank deserves England debut - Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones explains why Northampton full-back George Furbank will make his international debut against France in the Six Nations on Sunday.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Six Nations: Wales coach Wayne Pivac says Josh Adams one of world's best

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Wales coach Wayne Pivac labels Josh Adams as one of the world's best wingers after his hat-trick against Italy in their...
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport

