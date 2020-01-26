Global  

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warned about tactics despite Manchester City triumph

Daily Star Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warned about tactics despite Manchester City triumphTottenham fans will not be happy watching Jose Mourinho’s defensive tactics every week according to Jermaine Jenas
News video: Mourinho praises Spurs’ discipline

Mourinho praises Spurs’ discipline 05:46

 Jose Mourinho praised his players for their organisation and discipline as Tottenham dramatically beat Man City 2-0 in a game surrounded by VAR controversies.

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Pep: Spurs alive under Jose [Video]Pep: Spurs alive under Jose

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are a different threat under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham plot Emre Can transfer offer to beat Everton and Man Utd to deal

Tottenham plot Emre Can transfer offer to beat Everton and Man Utd to dealTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is keen to beat Manchester United to the signing of Juventus midfielder Emre Can
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho adamant Raheem Sterling should have been sent off by VAR in win over Man City

Jose Mourinho insists Raheem Sterling should have been sent off by VAR during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man City. There was controversy when referee Mike Dean...
Tweets about this

Premnewslive

Premier League News Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho blasts VAR for not sending off Raheem Sterling https://t.co/XGNPHQLXGX 3 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warned about tactics despite Manchester City triumph https://t.co/TmzNnD7M9H 9 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Tottenham fans will not be happy ing Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics every week according to Jermaine Jenas https://t.co/PGMoEgVyDY 33 minutes ago

genzcentre

genZ CENTRE Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho sent top-four warning after ‘embarrassing’ Man City win https://t.co/dMz9HOaDQU 38 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warned about tactics by Jermaine Jenas despite Manchester City triumph #THFC… https://t.co/6X2e5m7fbc 50 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Tottenham #boss Jose Mourinho sent top-four warning after ‘embarrassing’ Man City win - Express #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/ICHQ42cyoe 59 minutes ago

socnew1

Soccer News Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho criticises the video assistant referee despite his side beating 10-man Manchester City… https://t.co/zZbRWa1uFj 1 hour ago

PeteJohnson313

Pete Johnson RT @BBCSport: Tottenham may have won, but that doesn't mean Jose Mourinho is happy. The Spurs boss took issue with a number of VAR decisio… 1 hour ago

