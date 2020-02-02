Global  

Shaun Wane named England coach as Wayne Bennett and Kevin Sinfield leave roles

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Shaun Wane named England coach as Wayne Bennett and Kevin Sinfield leave rolesThe former Wigan Warriors boss is the new national team coach.
Recent related news from verified sources

England rugby league: Kevin Sinfield resigns after Shaun Wane named new head coach

The 55-year-old Wane takes over on a full-time basis from Australian Wayne Bennett on a two-year contract which will take in this year's home Ashes Series and...
Independent Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

Shaun Wane: Former Wigan boss to replace Wayne Bennett as new England coach

Former Wigan boss Shaun Wane is set to leave his Scottish Rugby Union role to replace Wayne Bennett as new England rugby league coach.
BBC Sport

