Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Times of News Europe NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season https://t.co/OMnqQPQN6h 5 hours ago FOX Sports Wausau NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season https://t.co/mTTMwvgMpt 11 hours ago Reuters Sports NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season https://t.co/xhhzT4yaRE https://t.co/1naddjT0d3 11 hours ago TheArticleTrunk NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season https://t.co/Ap96OWxOLX 11 hours ago Dougy's Daily Digest NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season - Reuters https://t.co/1ISuUIk20k via @skinnergj 12 hours ago SPORTS CIRCUS INT. NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season https://t.co/KB4DWcQirp https://t.co/OuyDUMZcfG 12 hours ago e-news.US NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season - https://t.co/6QxjrfPEpU https://t.co/QvCWUjN8s5 12 hours ago SaltWire Deb NHL roundup: Penguins clip Caps in 1st meeting of season | The Telegram https://t.co/bPAjVH6huM 12 hours ago