Djokovic returns to No. 1; Kenin top American woman at No. 7

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Djokovic returns to No. 1; Kenin top American woman at No. 7Novak Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning his eighth Australian Open title
Djokovic returns to No. 1; Kenin top American woman at No. 7

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s...
Seattle Times


