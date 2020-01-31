Global  

Guardiola has strange dig at Premier League over Liverpool dominance

Monday, 3 February 2020
Pep Guardiola has taken a bizarre swipe at the Premier League after Manchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City 01:35

 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

