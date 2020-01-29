Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Great to see how team responded without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: KL Rahul after win

IND vs NZ: Great to see how team responded without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: KL Rahul after win

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
*Tauranga:* After securing a win in the fifth T20I over New Zealand, India's KL Rahul said it was great to see how they responded without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India opted to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma led the team. However, while batting, Sharma was retired hurt and did not come out on the field afterward....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: KL Rahul reacts to successfully leading Team India to victory in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's absence

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.
DNA

Rohit Sharma suffers calf injury but he 'should b fine'

*Mount Maunganui:* Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NikhilKumat7

Nikhil Kumar RT @HRYVisionZero: Team #Haryana #VisionZero in collaboration with Transport Dept. distributed 100 Helmets to 2-Wheeler vehicle users hopin… 13 seconds ago

TamesideNC

Tameside Netball Clb RT @LisaChrimes7: Back on court for the @TamesideNC NW Prem Team v @OldhamNetball a great achievement at 14 years old! Keep pushing and tr… 14 seconds ago

SarahBurtonWMP

Supt. Sarah Burton @CSuptMatShaer Welcome to the team. It’s a great place to work. 16 seconds ago

ThatssRich

That’s rich! RT @chrisgeidner: RIP, short-lived championship team from the Great State of Kansas. We hardly knew ye. (10:15-10:27) https://t.co/py19PTKx… 19 seconds ago

Hillier_24

Thomas Hillier RT @ImmenZFIFA: VPGW 1st Team⚫️🔴 Words can’t describe how happy we are with the VPGW team. Sitting TOP of the elite prem and hoping to brin… 23 seconds ago

MonmouthshireCC

Monmouthshire RT @MonmouthshireYE: Today marks the start of #AWWALES! We've spoken to managers, team leaders and apprentices from @MonmouthshireCC to loo… 37 seconds ago

beiner_petra

Petra Beiner RT @washingtonpost: Trump congratulated the Chiefs of ‘the Great State of Kansas.’ The team resides in Missouri. https://t.co/61Gz7X7jO2 39 seconds ago

blanken01

MizB RT @jszpicki: @alx Meh, the MSM can't geography either... I'll give a pass to a life-long New Yorker about a flub (even though it was corr… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.