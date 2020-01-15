Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ tour: BCCI source

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single. 👓 View full article

