Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ tour: BCCI source

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single.
India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket' [Video]ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'. Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019. Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title...

Injured Rohit Sharma out of remainder of New Zealand tour: BCCI source

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.
Hindu

Rohit Sharma suffers calf injury but he 'should b fine'

*Mount Maunganui:* Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but...
Mid-Day

