Manchester United’s struggles stem from failure to replace Lukaku last summer, says Simon Jordan – ‘They’re shopping in Aldi rather than M&S’

talkSPORT Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Manchester United completed one of the shock signings of the January transfer window by bringing Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on deadline day. The Nigeria former Watford striker joined the Red Devils on loan in the final minutes of the month as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raided the market for a new centre-forward. Marcus Rashford suffered […]
