Ivan Rakitic gets rare outing, but far from happy with Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic has voiced his displeasure at seeing a January exit from Barcelona blocked by the Blaugrana.

Recent related news from verified sources Rakitic thought about leaving Barca: Treatment of Valverde´s staff wasn´t the best Ivan Rakitic admitted he considered leaving LaLiga champions Barcelona in January as the midfielder appeared to take aim at the club’s board. Rakitic was...

SoccerNews.com 10 hours ago



Barcelona 'open to selling' Ivan Rakitic before transfer deadline after Man Utd enquiry Spanish giants Barcelona are willing to sell Manchester United transfer target Ivan Rakitic before the end of the window

Daily Star 4 days ago





