Newcastle target Boubakary Soumare reportedly snubbed £51m January transfer to instead wait for Manchester United or Liverpool move

talkSPORT Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Newcastle target Boubakary Soumare snubbed a January transfer to St James’ Park as he hopes for a ‘more prestigious’ move to either Liverpool or Manchester United. This is according to reports in France, which claim the 20-year-old midfielder does want to move to Premier League – but only if the right offer presents itself. The […]
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of..

What Steven Bergwijn told Man United about potential transfer as Tottenham 'close in' on deal

What Steven Bergwijn told Man United about potential transfer as Tottenham 'close in' on dealPSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is reportedly close to a January transfer to Tottenham, but Manchester United were previously linked with a move for the...
Boubakary Soumare transfer latest: Player rejects Chelsea and Liverpool, Newcastle offer £45m

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Man United interested, but he has reportedly rejected a...
