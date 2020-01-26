Jasprit Bumrah sets world record by bowling maiden over against New Zealand
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a wicket-maiden over in the fifth T20I between Indian and New Zealand on Sunday. In the process, Jasprit Bumrah set the world record for bowling most number of maiden overs in T20I cricket history.
Jasprit Bumrah, who registered figures of 4-1-12-3 in the match, has now bowled seven...
Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..
Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India
Tweets about this
Newsindia2world Jasprit Bumrah Sets World Record As India Complete Historic Series Sweep Against New Zealand https://t.co/OPKEOcM5OW https://t.co/qltS2TfJvh 20 hours ago