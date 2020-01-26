Global  

Jasprit Bumrah sets world record by bowling maiden over against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah sets world record by bowling maiden over against New Zealand

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a wicket-maiden over in the fifth T20I between Indian and New Zealand on Sunday. In the process, Jasprit Bumrah set the world record for bowling most number of maiden overs in T20I cricket history.

Jasprit Bumrah, who registered figures of 4-1-12-3 in the match, has now bowled seven...
News video: India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep 04:18

 India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.

