Sir Clive Woodward claims Owen Farrell had his worst game EVER and chastises England for letting Wales get Nick Tompkins

talkSPORT Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sir Clive Woodward says Owen Farrell endured his worst game EVER on Sunday as England were battered by France in their Six nations opener. Jonny May’s solo masterclass saved England from humiliation in Paris as one of the worst performances of the Eddie Jones era ended in a 24-17 defeat that puts a large dent […]
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

