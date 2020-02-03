Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Potter hails Glenn Murray qualities as Brighton veteran signs new deal

Potter hails Glenn Murray qualities as Brighton veteran signs new deal

Team Talk Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The evergreen striker has signed a new one-year contract - and has receiving a ringing endorsement from Graham Potter in the process.

The post Potter hails Glenn Murray qualities as Brighton veteran signs new deal appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Glenn Murray signs new deal with Albion

Albion striker Glenn Murray has signed a new contract, after agreeing terms with the club early last week.
The Argus

Glenn Murray signs new Brighton deal

Veteran Brighton striker Glenn Murray has signed a new one-year contract.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.