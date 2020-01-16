Global  

Lionel Messi echoing Barcelona legend Ronaldinho in Ansu Fati celebration

Daily Star Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi echoing Barcelona legend Ronaldinho in Ansu Fati celebrationLionel Messi was the first man to huge Ansu Fati when he scored a brace for Barcelona – and fans think it echoes the same celebration Ronaldinho did for the Argentine when he started
