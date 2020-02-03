Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season

Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season

BBC Sport Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
St Helens prop Luke Thompson will leave the Super League champions at the end of the season to join Canterbury Bulldogs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoshLucky1993

Josh Luckhurst St Helens prop Luke Thompson will leave the Super League champions at the end of the season https://t.co/IDk55gC99x 16 minutes ago

TheTrevorHunt

Trevor Hunt RT @DaveWoodsSport: BBC Sport - Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season https://t.co/LRQRXh2JLm 1 hour ago

DaveWoodsSport

Dave Woods BBC Sport - Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season https://t.co/LRQRXh2JLm 1 hour ago

stuartpykesport

Stuart Pyke Big blow for #SuperLeague Champions St Helens as England prop Luke Thompson confirms he’s leaving the club at the e… https://t.co/Mt3jAZtKPN 1 hour ago

GoldenPointblog

GoldenPointRL RT @GoldenPointblog: St Helens Prop Forward, Luke Thompson, has decided to move on from the club when his contract expires at the end of th… 1 hour ago

danroan

Dan Roan RT @BBCEngland: Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season https://t.co/Ou9GuOddhE 1 hour ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season https://t.co/Ou9GuOddhE 1 hour ago

LucaHamilton1

Luca Hamilton Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season https://t.co/vmVi2ufGSI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.