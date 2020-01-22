Global  

Flyers mascot cleared in alleged assault case

ESPN Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, cleared in alleged assault of 13-year old boy at November event.
Flyers mascot Gritty cleared in alleged assault of 13-year-old

The Flyers mascot was absolved of any wrongdoing on Monday after allegations arose that it punched a 13-year-old boy during a Nov. 19 game.
