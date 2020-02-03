Boxing news: Dave Allen declares Terri Harper is ‘the woman to beat Katie Taylor’ and predicts she will be pound-for-pound queen in coming years

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

On Saturday night, Terri Harper will challenge long-reigning champion Eva Wahlstrom for her WBC super-featherweight world title. The 23-year-old is faced with the task of dethroning a Finnish veteran 16 years her senior, but will have no trouble doing so if her fellow Doncaster native Dave Allen is to be believed. Heavyweight Allen is due […] 👓 View full article

