Boxing news: Dave Allen declares Terri Harper is ‘the woman to beat Katie Taylor’ and predicts she will be pound-for-pound queen in coming years
Monday, 3 February 2020 () On Saturday night, Terri Harper will challenge long-reigning champion Eva Wahlstrom for her WBC super-featherweight world title. The 23-year-old is faced with the task of dethroning a Finnish veteran 16 years her senior, but will have no trouble doing so if her fellow Doncaster native Dave Allen is to be believed. Heavyweight Allen is due […]