Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke

Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke

ESPN Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
QB Chase Brice, who backed up Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, is transferring to Duke, where he will be immediately eligible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Quarterback Chase Brice Commits To Duke After Leaving Clemson

How will he do?
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mirinconcollege

Mi rincón de College RT @CollegeFootball: Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/Vq78sfL5yv 39 minutes ago

respectmyblog

Respect My Blog Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/HblYen8j1e via @espn #CFB https://t.co/ig1JrSH3qp 3 hours ago

footballdish

College Football Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/z8GCbqHcRr 3 hours ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/olHWcSHXKE https://t.co/cJqQx229Yf 4 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/HTN0BxZZ0x 5 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/xTWj8NCYwQ 5 hours ago

ClearLaura

BusinessPlanCity.com Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/aOykHNrwgl https://t.co/S1MAVwfpd6 5 hours ago

a1cell4u

GogetemSports.com Ex-Clemson backup QB Brice transfers to Duke https://t.co/AdcnyrGAXD https://t.co/3BRvETr5PE 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.