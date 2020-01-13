Former Blackburn player and coach Tony Parkes has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his daughter Natalie has revealed. The post Former Blackburn coach Tony Parkes diagnosed with Alzheimer’s appeared first on teamtalk.com.

